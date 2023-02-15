Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke is taking another step in her relationship with girlfriend Jennifer Spinner!

On Valentine’s Day, they took a trip to the Graceland Wedding Chapel, where they got married.

Along with posting a kissing pic of them outside the chapel, Braunwyn wrote on Instagram, “Crazy….in love. I adore you @hashtag_blehssed ❤️ You’re my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I’m the luckiest girl in the world 💕 Here’s to a lifetime of adventures #cheerstogoodchoices #happyvalentinesday #vegaswedding #elvis #ourway #loveislove #lgbtq.”

Jennifer posted the same photo, writing, “At the height of Covid, in the midst of my lowest moment, I made a manifestation list of everything I wanted in my romantic life. (At the insistence of my ex-wife, so lesbian). I made the list thinking 'ok, maybe if I’m really lucky, I find someone that meets 1/2 of these.' Then I met B, my gorgeous, sweet, smart, hilarious ❤️.”

She went on, “If soulmates are a thing, she’s definitely mine. Thank you for the best 7 months and for making me into a Valentine’s Day believer. Here’s to making reckless and "cringe" decisions together for the rest of our lives.”

Though they had a wedding ceremony, the marriage is not legal since they didn’t file for a marriage license.

Braunwyn is currently in the middle of divorce proceedings with estranged husband Sean Burke.

Windham and Spinner went Instagram official in August.

A few months ago, Windham opened on their relationship, telling Page Six, “I think this is my first relationship with someone that’s mentally stable. I’ve never had that before. And a part of me thought, ‘Is that going to be boring?’”