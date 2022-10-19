Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Sean Burke Divorcing After 23 Years of Marriage

Instagram

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke are officially over after 23 years of marriage.

People reports Braunwyn filed for divorce in Orange County on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences.”

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum and her husband were together for 28 years and have seven children. In December 2020, Braunwyn came out as gay, but said at the time she was still married and living with Sean.

They are the parents of Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, Caden and Curren, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Braunwyn is asking for physical custody of the minor children, with Sean having visitation. They would share legal custody.

The reality star is asking for spousal support and for Sean to pay her lawyer fees. She wants to divide up their personal property.

When Braunwyn announced she was a lesbian back in 2020, she told GLAAD, "I love Sean. I love him dearly. He is my person, he is my family. But I'm not attracted to men and I never have been."

She continued, "We are in uncharted territories. Sean and I are still married; I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together. He's my best friend. He knows the girl I'm dating."

Her girlfriend at the time was spending time with her husband and kids, and Braunwyn insisted, "It's only as weird as you make it.”

Braunwyn is currently dating Jennifer Spinner.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in September she gushed on Instagram, "She makes me really (really) happy… I smile all day and I've never laughed harder in my life. This past year has been really hard, so I'm choosing to go with it and just let things be good without over thinking it."