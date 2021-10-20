Braunwyn Windham-Burke Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Jamie Parton

Getty Images

Last month, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke announced her split with Fernanda Rocha.

At the Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2022 NYFW Presentation, she told Us Weekly, “Fernanda and I, we’re in a transitional period. I mean, I’ve been gone for three months so while we still stay in contact, we haven’t seen each other in a long time. So I fly back home and we’re going to a party together. It’ll be the first time I see her, but we are definitely open to other things in our life.”

She clarified that she was “single.”

Now, Braunwyn, 43, is dating hair colorist Jamie Parton, 30. They made their red-carpet debut at the launch of Dave Quinn‘s book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé” at Capitale in New York City.

Instagram

While the two met at an event that “The Real Housewives of Dallas” star D’Andra Simmons hosted “two years ago,” they didn’t reconnect until recently.

Windham-Burke revealed to Us Weekly, “She had gotten sober and she reached out to me on Instagram.”

“We started messaging and while I was out [in NYC], we hooked up,” Braunwyn shared before Jamie added, “And the rest is history.”

When asked if she had watched Braunwyn on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Jamie admitted, “A little bit,” noting, “I thought she was beautiful.”