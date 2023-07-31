LennyHochsteinInstagram

“The Real Housewives of Miami” husband Lenny Hochstein got engaged to his girlfriend Katharina Mazepa over the weekend.

Hochstein, 57, and Mazepa, 27, shared the news in a joint Instagram post Saturday.

“On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever. 🏴‍☠️♾,” the Austrian model wrote.

The post featured a collection of visuals from the proposal, including a video of the Florida plastic surgeon getting down on one knee and presenting the engagement ring to Katharina, who seems surprised as she covers her mouth with her hands. After nodding yes, Mazepa jumps into Lenny’s arms.

Another picture also showed off the ring on Katharina’s hand.

Lenny filed for divorce from “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein in May 2022. The demise of their marriage played out publicly on the Bravo reality show as Lisa discussed her estranged husband’s infidelity on camera throughout Season 5.

Lisa reacted to Lenny’s engagement on social media while referencing their current situation. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” Lisa wrote on her Instagram story.

The reality star and the surgeon reportedly entered into a marriage settlement agreement in June, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. The exes were expected to sign off on the settlement on July 27.

Lenny and Lisa, who were married in 2009, share two children together: Logan, 7, and Elle, 3.