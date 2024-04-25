’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Is Surprised by Manuel’s Religious Uncle (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

In the clip, Ashley and Manuel go to visit his Uncle Leo in NYC, and while at lunch, Leo starts quoting the Bible.

Ashley isn’t sure how to take it, but she doesn’t want their first meeting to be a disaster so she decides to just smile and nod!

In a confessional, Ashley said, “I really appreciate Uncle Leo coming out to meet us, but I am a little surprised that Uncle Leo starts preaching Bible verses at lunch. Manuel was not even joking about how religious he is… It’s a lot.”

Ashley calls the Bible a “learning tool,” rather than something that she lives by.

Despite her beliefs, she doesn’t want to disrespect her elders, so she’s just going to “smile and nod.”