‘90 Day Fiancé’: Patrick & Thais’ Tense Meeting with Her Dad (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has a sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

Patrick and Thais meet up with Thais’ father Carlos, and while Patrick knew things would be tense, he had no idea how tense it would be! After more than two years, Carlos is still upset that Patrick didn’t come to him for his blessing before the wedding.

Patrick, joined by Thais, explains in the clip, “It doesn’t seem like time or his beautiful granddaughter have changed how he feels about me. I feel like if I had the opportunity and knew how important it was to get the blessing, I totally would have done it. I wish I could go back and do things differently, but we can’t.”

In another scene, the couple and their daughter sit with Carlos, and Patrick explains, “I did wrong. I know I should have talked to you before but… I didn’t know that you didn’t know we were getting married.”

Patrick claimed he didn’t know Carlos was in the dark, until Thais arrived in the U.S.

Carlos pointed out that Patrick had been to Brazil two or three times, and never mentioned their plans to wed.

“I’m waiting for you to apologize to me,” he said, adding, “And I’m waiting for my daughter to apologize to me as well.”