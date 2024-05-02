Barry Shabaka Henley Dishes on ‘Beautiful’ Series Finale of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ (Exclusive)

CBS

After five seasons, “Bob Hearts Abishola” has only one episode left!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Barry Shabaka Henley, who dished on the series finale and saying goodbye.

Barry admitted it was “bittersweet” to say goodbye, adding, “We went out at the top. We went out with audiences loving the show… It was a very warm feeling when things ended.”

Henley dished on the series finale, saying, “It’s a really beautiful way to culminate those five years.”

As for possibly reprising his role sometime down the line, Barry said, “It’s not up to me to say… We may or may not see the very last of these people.”

When asked why they were ending the show, Barry answered, “I don’t know. Sometimes it’s better to end at the top than to fizzle out.”