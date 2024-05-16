CBS

After seven seasons, “Young Sheldon” is ending with a big bang!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with star Iain Armitage to talk about the emotional ending of the hit series.

Mona told him, “I hear we need to bring out the tissues,” and he agreed, saying, “That’s right.”

Iain said of the finale, “Definitely bittersweet because, as much as I love doing this, knowing that we're coming to an end, it's pretty crazy.”

Kosar Abdi noted the show will probably always stay with him. He quipped, “I'm not yearning to break free of the oppressive chains of being on a number one-rated sitcom for seven years. It's been wonderful, and it's an honor.”

The finale also means cameos from “The Big Bang Theory” stars Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon on the show, and Mayim Bialik

Armitage said of working with Parsons, “It's kind of crazy getting to talk with him now, being a little older,” adding, “He's a wonderful mentor.”

“Big Bang” alum Mayim Bialik will also make an appearance. Iain said, “Getting to see [Jim] act on set along with Ms. Mayim was incredible.”