Kerry Washington Reveals One Thing Her Kids Say She Can't Do! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, Kerry Washington hit the 2024 ABC Upfront to talk about the second seasons of “UnPrisoned” and “Reasonable Doubt.”

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Kerry, who broke it all down and revealed the one thing her kids say she can’t do.

Kerry said, “I feel really really lucky… I’m here to promote both ‘UnPrisoned,’ the show that I get to do with Delroy Lindo, which is a dream come true, and also ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ starring Emayatzy Corinealdi, who’s here.”

As for what fans can expect from “UnPrisoned,” she dished, “It is going to be another season of laughter and joy and love and some heartache, but it’s really fun. I mean, my favorite parts of last season, we’ve kind of exploded this season.”

Kerry went on, “There is some fun family therapy, some amazing new guest stars. It’s a really, really good season. I’m very proud of it.”

When asked if there was anything she can’t do, Washington smiled, saying, “Sure! My kids say I make terrible pancakes… Two shows, no pancakes… I got the two shows, so I can take them out for pancakes.”

Kerry has a busy day ahead, as she’s also doing a bit with Jimmy Kimmel. She dished, “[Jimmy] and I produce those live in front of a studio audience specials together, which have special meaning, having just lost Norman [Lear].”

Since she’s published her memoir, could we see more writing from her?

She answered, “You might get more writing for me from me. I think one of the things, for me, that was so exciting about shooting this season of ‘UnPrisoned’ was having shared so much of my personal journey with my dad. To go back and do a show that’s so much about

father-daughter love was really, really poignant and special for me, so I think there’s even more of my heart in the second season of ‘UnPrisoned,’ having shared [my memoir] ‘Thicker Than Water’ with the world.”