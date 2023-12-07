Kerry Washington on Possible ‘Scandal’ Movie: ‘I Will Be There’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Kerry Washington was looking glam in Prada for The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment event!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour chatted with Kerry about the possibility of a “Scandal” movie and the success of her memoir.

Kerry was down for a movie, commenting, “That is a question for Shonda Rhimes… I will be there if it happens.”

As for the positive response to her memoir, Washington said, “The biggest thing that happened is often when people read the book is that they immediately start to tell me their family secrets, and I feel really honored that the book has created a space of safety where people feel like they can be their real selves.”

She also spoke about working with the late Norman Lear on “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” and his legacy of “inviting us to have tough conversations.”

Kerry noted, “Working with Norman… it’s been one of the greatest gifts of my career.”

“Norman’s legacy really is a legacy of equity and entertainment. When I think about today’s award, I think about Norman,” Washington went on. “He was always inviting us into having those tough conversations… I’m very grateful to Norman. I miss him so much. I adore him, but I also feel like he’s here.”

