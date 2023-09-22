Kerry Washington Reveals She Contemplated Suicide Amid Eating Disorder

Getty Images

A very candid and extremely vulnerable Kerry Washington is revealing her deepest secrets in her new tell-all memoir “Thicker Than Water.”

In a sit-down with ABC’s Robin Roberts airing Sunday, Washington is sharing just how desperate her situation became amid her struggles with an eating disorder.

In a promo clip, Kerry told Robin, “I was good at control. I could party all night and drink and smoke and have sex and still show up and have good grades. I knew how to manage. I was so high-functioning. And the food took me out. Like, the body dysmorphia, the body hatred, it was beyond my control and really led me to feeling like, ‘I need help from somebody and something bigger than me or I am in trouble, because I don't know how to live with this.’"

She added, “I could feel how the abuse was a way to really hurt myself, as if I didn't want to be here. Like, it scared me, that I could want to not be here because I was in so much pain."

Kerry admitted that she contemplated suicide in the past, saying, “Yeah. The behavior was tiny, little acts of trying to destroy myself."

The “Scandal” star also noted that she started to pray while struggling with her eating disorder.

Kerry has gone through some healing and is in a better place in her life nowadays. She said, “I wouldn’t say that I’ve never acted out with food, it’s just very different now. There’s no suicidal ideation, that is not where I am anymore… It looks a lot of healthier, it’s a lot easier, so that’s saner than it used to be.”

Washington pointed out that she doesn’t like to share her personal life, but her memoir “is sharing with purpose.”