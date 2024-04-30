Getty Images

“Extra” sat down with “Selling the OC” stars Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Polly Brindle, Gio Helou, and Lauren Brito to dish on what’s to come in Season 3.

Alex said there are more "bobs and weaves" in her will-they-or-won’t-they relationship with Tyler Stanaland.

"Just as confusing and chaotic for the audience, it is for us living it," she said. Alex added, "I think I gained some clarity there toward the end and hopefully, you know, made the right decision."

She also reacted to comments from Tyler’s famous ex Brittany Snow on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that seemed to imply there was infidelity — which Alex insists is not true.

Alex commented, “Nothing surprises me anymore, being in this industry… It did really bother me, just because I feel like Brittany didn’t say it, you know, loud and proud. She said it, you know, in a kind of a cowardly way with assumptions and accusations and alluding to a certain thing, and I feel like I got dragged into that.”

She continued, "I think she's got a great PR team and she's trying to promote, you know, a movie or a book or something like that, and I think that it got a lot of traction by that comment."

Alex argued, “I would have had more respect for her had she just come out and said it with her chest and said, ‘Hey, Alex Hall did X, Y, and Z,’ but she couldn’t do that because that would be a blatant lie. So, I think she was calculated in her accusations."

She insisted, "I feel like I’ve always tried to be respectful of Tyler and his marriage and his relationship and not waiting to drag certain things into it, so I would have appreciated a little more respect, because it’s completely not true what she was alluding to.”

The cast also dished on some surprising drama among the guys in the office this season.

At one point during our interview, Polly and Alexandra even got into it while talking about the tension involving the guys!

Polly gave her take that castmate Sean Palmieri stirred up drama because he was "desperate for screen time," saying Alexandra was "skating around the real story."

Alexandra replied, "I completely disagree with that," sharing that she is still friends with Sean.

Gio weighed in on the guys' drama, offering, "I think ego always plays a role... I think a lot of it was, you know, you had some professional drama and personal drama. I do my best to keep it in a professional sphere... A lot of it is personal and it does cut a little deep and a little too close to home, at least from where I'm sitting."