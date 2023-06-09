Brittany Snow Says She's Trying to ‘Tune Out the Noise’ After Divorce

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment

Brittany Snow is prioritizing self-care.

The actress, who filed for divorce from husband Tyler Stanaland in January, recently opened up on how she has been finding strength during this time.

“I think everybody goes through really tough periods and then it's all in our perspective and how we deal with it, right?” Brittany told People magazine at the premiere of her new movie “The Good Half” at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday. “Because nobody's immune to tough periods in their life. And all I'm trying to do is focus on myself and tune out the noise.”

Brittany and Tyler, who were married in March 2020, first announced their separation in September 2022.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the “Hairspray” star said in a statement on Instagram at the time. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

In an interview with Bustle last month, Brittany shared the vital role her friends played in helping her through a difficult time in her life.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced. In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different,” she told the outlet.

"A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested. Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for."

Snow added how one of her “Pitch Perfect” co-stars helped nurse her “back to health” during this challenging time in her life.

"The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there. And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn’t the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either.”