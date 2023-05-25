Hailee Steinfeld on Her Marvel Future After ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld is known for helping her a cappella teammates win championships in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, and her latest movie, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” also has Hailee helping to save the day!

In the new Marvel comic, Hailee voices the character of Gwen Stacy, aka Ghost-Spider. The actress recently sat down with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay to dish all about the Spider-Verse and what she loved most about her character.

“I really love how Gwen is going through a time in her life I believe we all go through in some way, shape, or form, and that is just coming of age, stepping into your own, figuring out who you are and your purpose, and how to be yourself unapologetically,” Hailee explained. “She does it so gracefully while swinging from buildings and, you know, saving people.”

The animated film is the sequel to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which was released five years ago. Hailee’s co-star Jake Johnson, who joined Hailee for the interview, told “Extra” people will be surprised at the look of Gwen’s world in this version.

“There’s more characters, but I think the look of your world feels very different while feeling similar,” Jake said.

Hailee says she owes it all to the filmmakers, among them co-director Justin K. Thompson, for helping with any confusion jumping from universe to universe in this dimension-hopping movie.

“This has taken place over the last five years, and we’re traveling and in different time zones, and sometimes our sessions are remote,” Hailee explained. “They’re not always in the room with the other actors, so you’re having to constantly come back and sort of refresh your memory.”

She went on, “And if it weren’t for our incredible filmmakers that made it possible for us to feel like we were in that space and there was that cohesiveness and that continuity, then then I absolutely would be confused.”

This movie marks Hailee’s second go-around as "Ghost-Spider," and she also starred in the Marvel series "Hawkeye." She says she'd love to tell more stories in the MCU.

“It’s a great honor to be in this whole world,” Hailee told Rachel. “I get to play two characters that I have fallen in love with, and I’ve completely understood why people love them so much as well. It’s exciting. It’s something I never would have imagined, so I feel very lucky.”