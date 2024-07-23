Warner Bros.

The new trailer for “Joker: Folie À Deux” is here!

Joaquin Phoenix is back as Arthur Fleck, who is now institutionalized at Arkham Asylum after killing Murray Franklin on live TV.

As he awaits trial — and struggles with his identity — he meets and falls in love with Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga.

The trailer gives glimpses of the delusional Joker and Harley falling in love, kissing, dancing, singing… and creating total mayhem.

Watch!

Todd Phillips, who directed “The Joker,” is the filmmaker behind the sequel, which also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey and Zazie Beetz.

In other exciting news, “Joker: Folie À Deux” is headed to the Venice Film Festival, which kicks off August 28. It was five years ago that “The Joker” took the top prize at the festival.