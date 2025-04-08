Simu Liu Was Shocked by These Names in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast Reveal (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It’s good to be Simu Liu! The busy actor is hosting the reality competition series “Got to Get Out,” and he’s part of the star-studded cast of “Avengers: Doomsday.”

“Extra” sat down with Simu, who dished on his Hulu show and shared his reaction to Marvel’s recent super-sized cast announcement.

He said, “I didn’t even know who was in this film. I kind of knew I would be involved in some capacity, but it wasn’t until, like, the big announcements that I even knew that, like, Sir Ian [McKellen] and Sir Patrick [Stewart] were in it. That was a total surprise to me and very shocking.”

Simu plays Shang-Chi in the MCU and shared, "Of course, every name that got revealed had the added kind of meaning for me — obviously I was watching it as a fan — but then for me, it was like, oh, each one of these people is somebody that I’ll meet on set and ultimately get to work with, and I think that’s such an incredible thing.”

Simu admitted it was “tough” to keep this a secret, saying, “Especially when you’re premiering a movie and you have to go out in front of press, the questions inevitably are gonna come. You just have to, like, tow the company line, play coy, and hope no one asks any probing questions and you don't slip up."

He quipped, "We all know the Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo moments, infamous moments, that have happened, and none of us want to be that."

Thankfully, the news came out before Simu began his promo tour for “Got to Get Out,” which pits reality TV royalty against rookies in a contest to win $1 million.

Some of the cast members include Spencer Pratt, Omarosa, Cynthia Bailey, Val Chmerkovskiy, Clare Crawley and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Of the premise of the show, Simu shared, “You’ve got 20 people, half of whom are reality TV personalities, legendary people, and the other half of whom are reality rookies, just regular people out in the world. They’re stuck in a house for 10 days. You got a money clock that’s ticking up to a million dollars. If nobody escapes during these 10 days, everyone splits a million… or, over the course of these 10 days, different contestants will get what are called exit strategies in the form of a little ticker tape and it’ll give them clues as to when there’s a window to escape, basically… If you make it out of the gate, you take whatever amount of money is in the pot.”

Liu hinted that alliances will be formed, calling them necessary. He explained, “It becomes obvious very quickly that nobody can win this money alone. They need accomplices — it’s a big house. There’s a lot of vantage points, people discover pretty quickly.”

Simu initially gave the edge to the rookies, saying he thought the reality veterans “don’t know anything about escaping a house.” He was “really pleasantly surprised” to be wrong, and was particularly impressed by Spencer.

He raved, “Some of his ideas are… pretty genius." Liu went on, “He gave us so many incredible moments, and I think the world will see that he’s a lot smarter than people give him credit for.”