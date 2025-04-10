Joseph Quinn Jokes About ‘Going Tighter’ with Suit in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Joseph Quinn, Cosmo Jarvis, and Kit Connor are dishing on their movie “Warfare,” based on writer-director Ray Mendoza’s real experiences as a former Navy SEAL during the Iraq War.

“Extra’s” Adam Weissler spoke with the guys about the movie, as well as Marvel’s major casting announcement for “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Joseph, who plays Johnny Storm/Human Torch from “Fantastic Four,” will be part of “Avengers: Doomsday” and teased, “I think we’re going to go tighter with the suit this time.”

He added, “We’re going to really see how far we can go with that.”

Cosmo, who is also in “Shōgun,” couldn’t say much about the upcoming season, offering only, “I know that they’re working on it. They're working very hard."

Jarvis could say more about “Warfare,” talking about how Ray brought authenticity to the project, while his co-writer and co-director Alex Garland added an artistic perspective.

He said, “Ray came out about it from the truth of providing, you know, firsthand authenticity that was more specific to the occupation of these men and Alex, I feel, came at it more from a sort of stringent artistic… He was very concerned with truth. He just really wanted it to be true. From an artistic perspective, that’s an amazing thing.”

Kit spoke about how bonded the cast became during shooting, while Joseph recalled the three weeks of boot camp they did.

Connor noted, “There was almost an expectation for us to live in each other’s space, basically, you know. There wasn’t any room for a recluse. We had to sort of act as a unit, as a team.”

Kit called it a “nurturing environment” with a “fantastic” cast, who he “really respected and appreciated.”

Joseph described the boot camp as a “luxury,” saying, “We learned a lot within that amount of time and we used that time to rehearse the material that was seen in the film… We did some weapons training and then we did some maneuver training.”

Quinn explained that the boot camp created a “culture of care,” which was “essential.”