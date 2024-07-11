The chilling new trailer for “The Substance” just dropped!

The toxic-beauty horror flick follows Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a past-her-prime A-lister starring on a fitness TV show. She gets fired by the studio head (Dennis Quaid), which leads her down a dark path.

Sparkle decides to try a mysterious new drug, which allows her to be reborn as hot, young Sue (Margaret Qualley). But there is a catch. The effects are only temporary, and she must split her time between the two versions of herself.

In the trailer, we see Elisabeth gazing into the mirror as a voice-over asks, “Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger, more beautiful, more perfect.”

Viewers then catch a glimpse of the “activation” and Sparkle in excruciating pain on the floor. It gets worse as the trailer shows a bloody car-crash scene and one of the characters flying across the room, landing on a glass table as it shatters.

From there, we see Sue covered in blood, and then a shot of Elisabeth wiping her lipstick off as it smears across her face.

Quaid also appears in the trailer as the nasty studio head, at one point munching on food. In another shot, he is surrounded by men, insisting, “Pretty girls should always smile.”

The horror movie, directed by Coralie Fargeat, made a big splash at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving an 11-minute standing ovation and the Best Screenplay prize.