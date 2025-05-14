Ginnifer Goodwin Teases ‘Zootopia 2,’ Says She’d Love ‘Once Upon a Time’ Reboot (Exclusive)

Jose Alvarado/Disney

Ginnifer Goodwin spoke to "Extra's" Tommy DiDario at the 2025 Disney Upfront in NYC about finally making “Zootopia 2” after almost a decade!

She pointed out, “I was pregnant with my first kid, who’s almost 11, when I started the first movie. I was pregnant with my second kid on the carpet of the first movie premiere. It’s been a long time.”

Goodwin teased, "We can expect an expansion of our world, the world that you know of 'Zootopia.' It's very fun. It's very funny. I would say that the second movie is Nick and Judy learn a lot about ourselves and therefore, we learn a lot about each other."

The second movie will also star Ke Huy Quan, who plays a reptile. Goodwin noted that the first movie didn’t have any reptiles, so the second one will "take an adventure through that mystery.”

Ginnifer also gushed that her kids are "so excited" about the movie.

She elaborated, “They want to come to the premiere. It will be the first time we’ve ever let them come to anything Hollywood-related.”

Years ago, Ginnifer starred on “Once Upon a Time,” and she shared that she'd be down to do more saying, “I would like to make that happen. If there was a reboot, I'm just saying, I would be interested."

On the show, Goodwin played Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard, which was “a dream come true.”

“That was, like, I feel like before there were all of these live action remakes,” Ginnifer added. "We thought we were being bonkers and giving all the princesses swords."