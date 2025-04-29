Sebastian Stan Rocks Shaved Head, Talks 'Avengers: Doomsday' with Robert Downey Jr. (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sebastian Stan rocked a newly shaved head at the L.A. premiere of “Thunderbolts*,” where he chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

He joked, "Had to purge a lot since the last time I saw you," adding, "It's also, like, right now, you feel a cool breeze on the back of your neck. It's not too bad."

Stan revealed his new look was for the movie “Fjord,” which he just wrapped in Norway.

As for what his GF Annabelle Wallis thinks of the look, he quipped, "She's seen a lot worse, don't worry."

He said of being back as Bucky Barnes, “I'm really lucky in the sense that I got to play a character that was very relatable, I think, in some ways, in the sense that he's not really your typical hero and he's not really a villain, and he's always sort of been kind of walking this fine line between both and trying to sort of find out who he is and own all of his faults and his flaws and so on."

He called Bucky “very much like this group of characters that are in this film, and I and I think that's what, ultimately, I feel people will love about the movie is that they're much more real and down-to-earth than maybe some of the other heroes that they've met."

Stan added, “The film itself is very scrappy and it's dark, darkly funny… but also, it's got a lot of heart.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” just began filming, and Sebastian shared, “I think I'm hearing maybe at some point in May I'll be going over there."

He shared excitement to work with Robert Downey Jr. on the film, raving, “I just think he's one of our greatest actors, you know, that we have right now... Just watching him kind of consistently reinvent himself and then reinvent, you know, these characters and this new take and what he's gonna do here, it's gonna be quite interesting, so... Yeah, it'll be fun.”