Florence Pugh Hopes Tom Cruise Thinks She’s Cool After ‘Thunderbolts*’ Stunt (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Florence Pugh and David Harbour sat down with “Extra’s” Jake Hamilton to talk “Thunderbolts*”!

Florence dished on an epic stunt that had her jumping off the second-tallest building in the world... with no net below!

“When I read it, I thought… obviously I'd be wearing a harness, but like there would always be something underneath me,” Pugh said. “Then I remember like maybe two weeks before the stunt I was asking one of the stunties… ‘Well, where's the net?’ And they go, ‘Well, we can't rig a net around the building.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, of course you can't rig a net around the building.’”

Florence showed love for Tom Cruise and everything he’s brought to the stunt world, and said she hopes this earns her some cool points.

“I hope he thinks I'm cool enough, but here's the thing: I just love everything that he does and what he brings to the stunt world and the appreciation, and just he's so vocal about how amazing the stunt world is and are, and I wouldn't have been able to do any of the stuff on this movie if it hadn't been for a fantastic stunts team.”

David talked about getting to deliver the epic line, “We are the Thunderbolts!” He shared, “It's a great moment. There's a little more color in that line in the actual picture… than they've shown you in the trailers but, yeah, it's great to be the guy on the ground who gets to scream out the name right before right before entering battle.”

Harbour then quipped, “I’m the only guy who thinks we’re a team.”

We also had to talk “Avengers Doomsday,” and David shared, “I hope I get to interact with some OG X-Men… Ian McKellen, you got Alan Cumming back with the tail, and the Nightcrawler running around. I mean Rebecca Romijn in blue [as Mystique].”

David laughed as he added, “I want Mystique to play Red Guardian at some point,” Jake pointed out, “Which means you get to play Mystique.”

Harbour agreed, saying, “I get to play Mystique playing me… My brain would explode.”