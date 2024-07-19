Chad Michael Murray is officially back for “Freaky Friday 2”!

Murray played Jake, Anna’s (Lindsay Lohan) motorcycle riding love interest in the original 2003 film.

Disney Studios shared the first look at Chad on the set, sitting on a motorcycle, alongside the caption, “Jake is back, baby. The sequel to ‘Freaky Friday’ is coming to theaters 2025.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Riverdale” actress Madelaine Petsch exclaimed in the comments, “SCREAMING.”

His co-star Jamie Lee Curtis shared the pic on her Instagram Story, gushing, “Oh, Jake…. @chadmichaelmurray we have MISSED YOU!”

Chad replied on his Story, writing, “Don’t tease me Tess,” with a winky face emoji.

Disney

The excitement for the film started ramping up last month, as set photos and videos of Curtis and co-star Lindsay Lohan were posted online, and they have since been photographed filming in L.A.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.