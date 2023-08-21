Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer Welcome Baby #3

Getty Images

Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer are parents again!

The couple welcomed their third child together.

Over the weekend, Sarah wrote on Instagram, “Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray."

Chad shared his own post on Instagram, writing, “So blessed and feeling so very grateful. We’ve added to our pack with our new little girl❤️ The Odds on this as her birthmark must be 8 billion to 1 or close😂 Thank you all for so much love and warmth with our baby news:) Everyone’s healthy and loved. #LoveBig #Family #FamilyLife #Baby #wolfpack. Thank you God 🙌.”

The couple didn’t reveal the name of their daughter, which is no surprise since they didn’t make the names of their other two kids — a son, 8, and a daughter, 6 — public.

Chad announced Sarah’s pregnancy in July. At the time, he wrote on Instagram, “Baby #3 loading…Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."

Along with a pic of her growing baby bump, he joked, “Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I'm still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it.”