Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer: Baby No. 3 Coming!

Dad Michael Murray!

Chad Michael Murray, 41, broke the good news on Instagram late Friday that he and wife Sarah Roemer, 38, are preparing for a new arrival.

"Baby #3 loading..." he wrote, adding, "Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."

Though the pic he posted wasn't the clearest, the "One Tree Hill" actor had a very dad excuse: "Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

On Instagram Stories, he wrote, “3rd little one on the way. Gonna need a bigger car."