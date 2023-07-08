Celebrity News July 08, 2023
Chad Michael Murray & Sarah Roemer: Baby No. 3 Coming!
Dad Michael Murray!
Chad Michael Murray, 41, broke the good news on Instagram late Friday that he and wife Sarah Roemer, 38, are preparing for a new arrival.
"Baby #3 loading..." he wrote, adding, "Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."
Though the pic he posted wasn't the clearest, the "One Tree Hill" actor had a very dad excuse: "Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I’m still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won’t trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."
On Instagram Stories, he wrote, “3rd little one on the way. Gonna need a bigger car."
The couple wed in 2015. They are the parents of an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter, but have never revealed their children's names