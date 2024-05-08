Getty Images

Famed director Sam Raimi and his wife Gillian Greene are calling it quits after 31 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Greene filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Though they have five children, custody won’t be an issue since all of them are adults.

In the court docs, Greene is requesting spousal support and asking for Raimi's ability to receive alimony to be terminated.

Greene did not mention a prenup, so it could get complicated with the division of their assets and properties.

According to the docs, they have been married since September 17, 1993. A separation date was listed as TBD.