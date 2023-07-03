Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcomed Baby No. 2!

Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are parents again.

Kit’s rep shared the news with Page Six, revealing, “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

Harington announced their pregnancy news on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” back in February, revealing their son, born in 2021, was “about to get the shock of his life.”

Kit explained, “He’s really good, but he’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister. I’m terrified, like, you know with the first baby, you’re walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months? Well, the man is, anyway. This time, you go, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick [because you will have] two of them.”

In 2021, Harington opened up to “Extra” about what it was like being a new dad. He said at the time, “People go, ‘Yeah, it's a lot.’ And you're like... ‘Yeah, I know. I'll be fine.’ And then you have a baby and you're like... ‘It really is a lot.’” Smiling, he said, “Mercifully, he's a good sleeper. So, yeah, we're very happy. We're very in love.”

As for Kit and Rose, they met on the set of “Game of Thrones” in 2011, made their red-carpet debut in 2016 and wed in June 2018.