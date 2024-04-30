Katy Perry Plays Coy About Met Gala 2024 Plans! (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

On Monday, Katy Perry rocked a bob, which got lots of attention on “American Idol.”

“Extra” spoke with Katy, who said it was just a wig to “switch it up”!

“Idol” is only on Sunday next week, which means Katy could turn heads in a jaw-dropping look at Monday’s Met Gala. She played coy about her plans, saying, “You just have to see if I’m going or if I’m not.”

Perry, who is leaving “American Idol” after this season, told us she is going to miss mentoring all the kids on the show.

She said, “That’s the number-one thing I’m going to miss about ‘Idol,’ is being able to mentor these kids in such a short amount of time, and for them to get that confidence, to get that spark, to have it be ignited, that aha moment… That’s the overall reason why I’m here to encourage and support these kids, ’cause I know what it felt like when I was in their shoes.”

“It makes a big difference, and I hope I can continue to do this again one day,” Katy shared, leaving the door open for a future return. “I want to feel this feeling again.”

Katy also reacted to her hit “I Kissed a Girl” turning 16, recalling how “nervous” she was releasing the “provocative” song.