Katy Perry Announces She’s Leaving ‘American Idol’

Getty Images

Katy Perry is wrapping up her time as a judge on “American Idol.”

The star announced the news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” revealing Season 22 will be her last.

Perry explained, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol.’ I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much.”

She continued, “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.” Winking at Kimmel, she added, “You know what I’m saying Jimmy?”

He asked how her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie took the news, and Katy replied, “Well, they’ll find out tonight!”

Perry went on to say that Luke and Lionel “know that I have some things planned for this year,” adding, “They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is coming. I love the show so much, but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

Jimmy asked how Katy will pass the torch to her replacement, wondering will there be a “coronation ceremony.”

Perry replied, “Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

Of course, this might not be the last time fans see her on “Idol.”

She shared, “Maybe I’ll come back if they'll have me one day!"

Back in May, Katy opened up to "Extra" about whether she planned to return for Season 22. She explained that watching the contestants has reminded her of the joy of performing onstage.

“I love my job and I love what I do," she said. "I know that I miss going out into the world and doing what those kids get to do. I can see I'm getting a little FOMO after all these years because it's been quite a minute. So, I hope so. We'll see. I'm so proud of everything we've been able to do so thus far.”

Katy started on “Idol” in 2018 as part of the show’s revival on ABC. The reality show previously aired on FOX for 15 seasons.