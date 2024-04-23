‘MILF Manor 2’: Barby Wants to Feel the ‘[Censored] Tingles’! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “MILF Manor 2,” in which we meet 45-year-old Barby!

Barby has “dated men from 29 all the way to one foot in the grave.”

She very matter-of-factly explains that she’s hoping to feel some tingles… down there!

The clip also put the spotlight on the tension between Barby and fellow MILF Jami.

Barby noted, “I feel like we were both kind of eyeballing each other… I’m not worried about sharing the same dating pool with Jamie. I don’t see her as competition.”