Katy Perry on Sweet Mother’s Day Note from Daughter Daisy (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Katy Perry is dishing on her super sweet Mother’s Day!

Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom, and they share daughter Daisy, who is nearly 3. Katy told “Extra,” “They let me sleep in till 10… They woke me up. Everybody made breakfast. My daughter gave me this amazing piece of art. She gave me a note that says... ‘Mom, I love when we eat snacks together. We can eat chocolate. I love you, Mom.’ That's my daughter.”

She smiled, saying, “I got to spend those two hours, then I got in the car and became Elastigirl, that’s what moms do.”

Katy dressed up as Elastigirl from “The Incredibles” for Disney Night on “American Idol”!

She told us, “I just feel really elast-y and stretchy, like I did a lot of Pilates and yoga before the show,” she said.

Calling out her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for never dressing up, she said of herself, “I have been a Disney fan from day one. My very first core memory revolves around Mickey and Minnie… seeing my diapers and it was a Mickey and Minnie print.”

Her daughter Daisy is a fan of Disney, too! “She loves ‘Frozen’ a lot, of course. She loves ‘Let It Go.’ She can sing almost all of the words.”