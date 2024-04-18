Michael Douglas Had ‘a Lot of Fun’ Playing Benjamin Franklin (Exclusive)

AppleTV+

Michael Douglas is all about the Benjamins — and one in particular!

Douglas is playing Benjamin Franklin himself in the new AppleTV+ miniseries “Franklin.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Michael and his co-star Noah Jupe about the show, which focuses on a make-or-break moment in American history.

Michael dished, “It’s the story of him trying to rule a monarchy and dealing with the spies and the backstabbing that was going on… At 70 years old, [Franklin] was asked by his brand-new government to go off to France to raise money, and [he brings] grandson Temple.”

As for working on his first period piece, Douglas described it as “a lot of fun.”

The British-born Jupe plays Temple. He admitted, “I’m from the U.K. We kind of skirt over the American Revolution. I kind of came from not knowing really anything about how America began.”

Both Michael and Noah had to learn French for the movie, and both said their French is pretty good after a year of shooting in Paris.

Jupe commented, “It was definitely the best year of my life so far.”

Michael quipped, “Let’s just say that Noah did a lot of off-camera research for his role.”