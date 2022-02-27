Michael Douglas Talks Ukraine Fashion Statement at SAG Awards 2022

Getty Images

Michael Douglas took his son Cameron as his plus-one at the 2022 SAG Awards.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Michael, who showed his support for Ukraine by wearing yellow-and-blue pocket squares.

Referencing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he said, “This is a wonderful night to celebrate, but at the same time we are getting a great lesson and reminder about what true democracies are about. Ours may be 250 years ago; we are looking at a country just a few years old, this is what they are fighting for.”

Patting his pocket squares, Michael stressed, “This is an acknowledgment of what’s going on in Ukraine. It’s just an extraordinary democracy and if ever there’s a reason to realize that the separation between a democracy and an autocracy or dictatorship, is now, we have seemed to forgotten that, hopefully this is a reminder of how valuable that is.”

His show “The Kominsky Method” was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, going up against “The Great,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Ted Lasso,” which won.