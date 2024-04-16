Katy Perry Plays Coy About That ‘Top-Secret’ KP6 Teaser (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry was killing the fashion game in an avant-garde Kate Barton look as “American Idol” did its first live show of Season 22!

She opened up about her decision to step away after this season, explaining, “Being a mother to me is really important,” saying the time will give her time “to be a mom as well.”

Katy also wants more time for projects, sharing, “I have to create space in order to do other things as well that are all-encompassing of my energy and time.”

Will she be missing fellow “Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan,?“I think that the group chat will still go off and we will always still be close.”

Hinting at what’s to come, she shared, “I say I might miss meeting people from all over the country, but I’m not because that’s what I’m going to go and do again, in my own way.”

Perry also played coy about that teaser she gave at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony via a white scroll in her transparent purse that read, “KP6 Top Secret.” Is new music coming?

“Just drip-feeding a little bit," she teased, adding, "We’ll see."