Katy Perry on Her ‘Idol’ Replacement & Being a ‘Tough-Love Mom’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

On Monday night, Katy Perry stepped out as the Top 10 was revealed on the latest “American Idol” episode.

“Extra” spoke with Katy, who recently suggested that Jelly Roll could take her place as a judge after he served as a mentor earlier in the season.

Katy also brought attention to Meghan Trainor and Gene Simmons as possible alternatives.

She said, “I’ve been really impressed with the feedback and the constructive criticism. I think what’s going to be really important, moving forward, is that whoever does come in, that they’re giving constructive criticism — it’s just not, like, it’s nice, but also,, like it’s evolving [contestants]. It’s growing them, and sometimes that’s tough love.”

Perry described herself as a “tough-love mom.”

Last week, Perry suffered a wardrobe malfunction, but said she was thankful she didn’t have any this week!