Travis Kelce on Dealing with Online Critics & Who Keeps Him Grounded (Exclusive)

Travis Kelce is teaming up with ZenWTR for their “Find Yours” campaign.

In this exclusive new video, Kelce opens up about the importance of friends and family in maintaining balance in his life and keeping him grounded.

He shared, “The balance is just friends and family. As long as I keep those close and I keep those real, those conversations real, those opportunities to be with them… make sure I find time for that aspect in my life, I feel like that is always my yin to my yang. Keeping people around that can tell you, ‘You’re tripping,’ or, ‘You’re doing something you shouldn’t be doing,’ and then on top of that, give you a pat on the back when you’re doing things the right way. You gotta have it both ways.”

Travis also noted that his close circle has impacted his growth, saying, “Just having people around you that can check you, but also give you confirmation and reassurance.”

Kelce is one of the biggest names in the NFL, and is used to online criticism. As for how he handles all the chatter, he said, “The biggest thing is you got to be able to have fun with it, know that all shots taken aren’t personal. Everyone’s got jobs out here. Sometimes, it’s somebody’s job to take a shot at you, to raise some spark or click, get people to click on it… staying out of the comments if you’re not ready for them.”

Kelce’s NFL stats are impressive, but he just wants to be remembered as “somebody that was selfless and really wanted to make a difference in the communities that he was playing in.”

He reflected, "When I tell you, scoring a touchdown and hearing nothing but boos, silence or an entire stadium absolutely erupt, is one of the greatest feelings you could ever have. I love it."

Travis already has a few Super Bowl rings, but he wants to bring home “a couple more.”

He said, “Hoisting that trophy at the end, that’s the mecca right there, the Vince Lombardi at the end of the year with my teammates and my coaches and the fanbase in Kansas City. That's all I got my mindset on."

When asked if he thinks he could win three more championships, he exclaimed, "That's what I'm talking about! I'll take six. Give me as many rings as Jordan's got!"

To be ready for the big moment, Kelce has to make sure he’s doing the right things, like staying hydrated with ZenWTR.

He noted, "I think it's the biggest thing you can do to get yourself ready every single day that you can control, because the biggest thing you can control is your effort and your focus."