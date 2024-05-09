Getty Images

Tom Brady’s Netflix roast reportedly has him in hot water with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The comedians dropped plenty of jokes about the exes’ marriage, and even her reported new relationship with jujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente during the three-hour live taping of “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.”

A source tells Us Weekly, “Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast.”

The insider insists Gisele knows the jests come “with the territory” but “she thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits.”

The source revealed, “Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her,” adding, “They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

Another insider told the magazine that Tom was unaware of the jokes ahead of time, while confirming, “their kids were always off limits,” insisting, “everything was all in good fun.”

Us Weekly goes on to quote another source saying, "Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele,” and hopes thing aren't “awkward” following the roast. “He wants them to have closure and be in a good place," the insider said.

Previously, a source told People magazine that the model is "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

The insider continued, "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

The exes, who split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

During the broadcast, Kevin Hart was among the comedians poking fun at Tom and Gisele.

He teased Tom over his decision to “unretire” in 2022, for what turned out to be a not-so-great final season.

Kevin joked, "Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire, or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f**k you gotta do."

Hart went on to praise Tom and Gisele’s co-parenting, joking, “Gisele is actually here supporting you tonight, but just for transparency, she came as Antonio Brown’s plus one.”

He also brought up Gisele’s flame Valente.

After making a joke about Tom’s move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kevin said, "You know who also f**ked their coach? Gisele, she f**ked her karate coach... Eight karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt."

Jeffrey Ross brought up Valente as well, saying, “Give it up for the lord of the Super Bowl rings: my friend Tom Brady, a man who has so many rings he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jujitsu teacher.”

Nikki Glaser took a jab, too, saying, “Tom Brady: five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey, babe, you should try jujitsu.’”

Brady’s former teammate Julian Edelman got in a burn of his own, referring to Tom as "Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend's ex-husband."

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Tom before the roast, as the former quarterback compared the special to a big game.