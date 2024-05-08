Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Jesse Bongiovi Weds Jesse Light (Report)

Instagram

Jesse Bongiovi, 29, is married!

TMZ reports Jesse, the son of Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea, tied the knot with Jesse Light in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

No word yet on where they got married or if Bon Jovi was in attendance.

Rumors were swirling after the couple seemed to be celebrating their bachelor and bachelorette parties in recent weeks, and then obtained a marriage license in Nevada.

Jesse and Jesse have been engaged for years, and now they are finally husband and wife!

Bongiovi is known for his Hampton Water wine company, while Light is a TV producer on shows like "Southern Hospitality" and "Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise.”

The family has another big wedding coming up — Jake Bongiovi, 22, is engaged to Millie Bobby Brown.