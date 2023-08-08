Lindsay Lohan: Inside Her Life as a New Mom to Baby Luai

Instagram

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcomed son Luai last month, and now a source tells Us Weekly the actress is “the best she [has] ever been.”

The insider revealed, “She is in her element as a mom. She’s doing yoga, meditating, and exercising. She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time.”

The source added that LiLo is focusing on motherhood and self-care, explaining, “She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.”

Lohan is said to be a “natural mother,” according to the insider, who called Bader a “hands-on dad,” and said they have a “true partnership.”

They also have help from their families as well as a night nurse.

“Lindsay’s mom, Dina, and siblings Cody and Ali have also been there to help. So she has constant support for a few months,” the source shared.

Luai was born in Dubai, and the insider said the delivery went “smoothly and seamlessly.”

The source went on, “She created another little person and feels so close and attached to Luai. She’s so calm and relaxed.”

Earlier this month, Lindsay took to Instagram for a Frida Mom campaign.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Posing for a selfie in postpartum underwear, she wrote, “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery.”

The “Mean Girls” star went on to share how much happiness her child has already given her, writing, “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”