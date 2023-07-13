Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump & Beach-Inspired Nursery!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lindsay Lohan, 37, is revealing her “peaceful and playful” nursery!

The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, partnered with Nestig to create a beach-themed room for her baby.

Lohan shared photos on Instagram, writing, “So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby! Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful 😊.”

She added, “I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life!” Check out the full collection here!

The nursery includes the Morning Light wall mural featuring a seaside scene, an Aviator Mobile complete with a sun, clouds and little airplane, a Cloud Crib with Set Sail sheets, and an Aviator Rug in the shape of an airplane.

In the photos, Lohan shows off her baby bump in a flowing white floor-length dress and wears her signature red locks in beachy waves.

Last month, sources told TMZ that LiLo is expecting a baby boy.

The site added that Lindsay is close to giving birth and that her mom Dina will be by her side.