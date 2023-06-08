Lindsay Lohan / Instagram

Lindsay Lohan can hardly wait to become a mom!

In her cover feature for Allure magazine’s June issue, the “Mean Girls” actress spoke about what she has been feeling as she waits for her new arrival.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," Lindsay told the outlet. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan, who shot to stardom as a child actress in the Disney hit “The Parent Trap,” shared she loves being able to live a structured life now in Dubai with her husband, Credit Suisse financier Bader Shammas.

“Sometimes I call it ‘The Truman Show,’ because it’s the same thing every day," she said. "But I love it. I really love structure, because I didn't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast, and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

Lindsay Lohan / Instagram

On how she plans to balance motherhood and her career, Lindsay told Allure that friend and “Freaky Friday” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis gave her great advice: “You just bring the baby with you, and everything will be fine.”

Lindsay and Bader were married last June. The actress gushed about newlywed life in a July 2022 Instagram post.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 💖🙏," she wrote, alongside a selfie with Shammas.

Instagram was also the place she announced the news of her pregnancy in March. Alongside a photo of a baby onesie with ‘Coming Soon’ printed on it, Lindsay wrote, “We are blessed and excited!”