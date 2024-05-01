Duane Eddy, 'Peter Gunn' Guitar Legend, Dies at 86

Getty Images

Duane Eddy, the rock legend whose trademark guitar twang first made him a best-selling recording artist over 60 years ago, has died at 86.

Eddy died of cancer, his wife Deed told The New York Times.

Eddy, born April 26, 1938, in Corning, New York, became a musician as a teen. After meeting the DJ Lee Hazlewood, Eddy's first-ever single — as part of the duo Jimmy and Duane, with Jimmy Delbridge — was cut and released in 1955.

The rocker's style was absolutely unique, and led to the electric guitar becoming a staple of the budding form of rock 'n' roll. With reverb and his inimitable twang, Eddy began racking up hits in 1958, becoming one of the most popular instrumentalists in recording history.

Eddy released 23 studio albums and a dozen compilations.

His Top 40 hit singles included "Rebel-'Rouser" (1958), "Ramrod" (1958), "Cannonball" (1958), "The Lonely One" (1959), "Yep!" (1959), "Forty Miles of Bad Road" (1959), "Some Kind-a Earthquake" (1959), "Bonnie Came Back" (1960), "Because They're Young" (1960), "Pepe" (1961), "Theme from Dixie" (1961), "Moanin' 'n' Twistin'" (1962), "The Ballad of Paladin" (1962), "(Dance with the) Guitar Man" (1962), and "Boss Guitar" (1963).

In 1960, his "Peter Gunn," his take on the Henry Mancini theme for the 1958-1961 TV show starring Craig Stevens and Lola Albright, became a worldwide smash. The song was so well-known, a remake by avant-garde synth group Art of Noise — featuring Eddy — in 1986 nearly returned to the Top 40.

As successful as his work was in his home country, Eddy was even more popular in the U.K.

In the '60s, Eddy tried his hand at acting, appearing in the films "A Thunder of Drums" (1961), "The Wild Westerners" (1962), "The Savage Seven" (1968), "Kona Coast" (1968), and "Sing a Country Song" (1973). He also acted on the cowboy series "Have Gun - Will Travel" (1961 & 1962).

Getty Images

He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2008.