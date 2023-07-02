Lindsay Lohan Turns 37: 'Feeling Blessed!'

Instagram

Believe it or not, "Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan is blowing out 37 candles Sunday — and she's embracing her big day with an open heart.

"Thank you so much for all of the wonderful Birthday Wishes! 🙏🎂🥰☺️💖💕" she wrote in a new Instagram post. Summing up her positive outlook, she let followers know she is "feeling blessed! ✨✨✨"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The post was decorated with a new, playful selfie that earned compliments from Mariska Hargitay ("Happiest birthday beauty") and Tyra Banks ("One of my favorite photos of you. Ever!... stunning.")

Others to wish her well included her siblings, her "Falling for Christmas" co-star Chord Overstreet, "Mean Girls" alum Daniel Franzese, Teresa Giudice and Kyle Richards.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.