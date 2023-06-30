Getty Images

Theo James is on his way to becoming a dad of two!

The star of “The White Lotus” and his wife Ruth Kearney are expecting their second child, Us Weekly reports.

A source tells the outlet the couple is having a baby girl “due late this summer,” and that “they are both wildly excited to be parents again.”

In April, Kearney shared photos on Instagram from a Palm Springs vacation with James that hinted at a pregnancy. One snap of the Irish actress in a yellow slip dress showed off her growing baby bump.

Instagram

Theo and Ruth were married in 2018 after meeting at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in England.

They had their first baby, a daughter, in 2021.

A year later, James spoke with InStyle about how becoming a parent has changed his life.

“It definitely changes you in an amazing way,” he told the outlet. “It’s discombobulating at first. Especially with your first child because your whole life changes, but ultimately it makes you — definitely for me, at least — a much more solid person.”

He also shared how having kids shifted his priorities in a way that eases worries.