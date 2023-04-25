Hailee Steinfeld on Being Part of the Spider-Verse and MCU (Exclusive)

“Extra” caught up with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” stars Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, and Shameik Moore as Sony previewed 14 minutes of the movie at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

The stars dished on making the highly anticipated animated sequel, and Hailee reflected on being part of both the Spider-Verse and the MCU with her “Hawkeye” role.

Hailee commented, “I feel so incredibly fortunate to be a part of not one but two beautiful projects with so many incredibly talented people.”

She added, “To get to be a part of something that resonates with people is the greatest reward. I get to play these two characters that have apparently inspired many people and many young women especially.”

In the film, Hailee portrays Ghost-Spider, while Issa plays Spider-Woman.

Issa called her character a “badass,” saying, “She has all the confidence. She’s no-nonsense. She’s one of the coolest people I’ve ever gotten a chance to play.”

When asked if parts of themselves are in these characters, Rae commented, “There’s so much heart in these characters and emotion, but the sense of humor… I think that, you know, you can’t really bring this movie to life without pieces of our senses of humor.”

They also reacted to the possibility of cameos from “Spider-Man” actors Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Toby Maguire.

Without spilling anything, Shameik quipped, “I know Hailee Steinfeld’s in it. I know Issa Rae’s in it… Daniel Kaluuya… Jake Johnson.”

Hailee added, “There’s some treats. This wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t some treats.”