Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She Has Paused Immunotherapy Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Teddi Mellencamp is giving fans an update on her health as she battles Stage 4 cancer.

During her latest episode of “Two Ts in a Pod," she shared, “Essentially, I haven’t been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally did a lot to me, because I was like, ‘What do you mean? I felt so good right after the surgeries and then when I was having radiation and immunotherapy I was feeling good, so why am I not able to do this right now? Why do I feel like I can barely open my eyes and keep my word straight?’”

She went on to explain, “I went for an emergency appointment… What’s happening with me is that the longer that I’m on immunotherapy the sicker it is making me… It has really hit me.”

As for her treatment moving forward, she said, “So what he doctors have decided to do for me because this immunotherapy has hit me so incredibly hard, they did a bunch of scans and everything is looking good, everything is shrinking… but it is showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy so we are going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger and I’m on steroids and we’re doing everything we can to get me back to feeling like I can do this, I can do all the things.”

"The hardest thing for me has been kind of the wake-up call, 'Wow, I can’t do what I did yesterday,’ or ,‘Wow, I can’t do what I did three weeks ago.’”

She said on the flip side, sometimes she wakes up with energy.

Mellencamp said of cancer, “It has changed my kids’ life, it has changed my relationship with Edwin [Arroyave]… He’s had to step in an help me because somedays I can’t do it.”

