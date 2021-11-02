What Hailee Steinfeld Will Miss About ‘Dickinson’

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Hailee Steinfeld at the final-season premiere of her Apple TV+ show “Dickinson.”

Steinfeld celebrated the evening with her family. She said, “It means the world to me. It's been nothing short of a wild ride and they've been by my side for the whole thing. So to have them here celebrating the last and final premiere for this is very, very exciting.”

Hailee opened up on what she’ll miss most about working on the show. She shared, “I am going to miss being with this family every day… the long walks to [craft services], the conversations in between takes, the laughs, the poetry… everything.”

After being praised for her portrayal of Emily Dickinson, Steinfeld noted that the famed poet is a “a shining example of this young woman who lived her life so unapologetically herself and fought constantly against the constraints that she was faced with and overcame everyone.”

She added, “I find her incredibly inspiring and I’m so grateful this show has served as this true introduction to her work and I hope it can do that for others.”

As Steinfeld wraps up her work on “Dickinson,” she is getting ready for her highly anticipated MCU show “Hawkeye.” She commented, “I can't wait. It'll be something I'm as equally excited about.”