Marvel fans are in for a treat with the new action-packed trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World”!

With savvy shield abilities and a set of wings, Anthony Mackie is flying into his new role as Captain America.

The film picks up where the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” left off. Sam Wilson (Mackie) has taken over as the new Captain America, and has to navigate his way through international conflict while proving himself to be a stellar Captain America in his own right.

Marvel

Wilson partners up with newly elected President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) to make Captain America an official military position. While Wilson and Ross have had disagreements in the past, the two must work together in order to “show the world a better way forward.”

As global powers shift, a plan-leaking snake seems to be lurking in the President’s camp, which causes action-packed trouble that Wilson has to fix.

The trailer ends with a glimpse at Red Hulk slamming the Captain America shield into the ground. As Marvel fans know, Red Hulk is actually Ross transformed into a giant villain who maintains his intelligence, unlike Bruce Banner’s Green Hulk.

Marvel

“Extra” spoke with Mackie about the Captain America movie in 2022.

He called it a “kids’ dream that came true,” adding, “I’ve always known about the Captain America elevation of Sam Wilson, but it feels good to finally be able to say it.” Watch!