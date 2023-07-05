Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland Finalize Divorce (Report)

Getty Images

Brittany Snow has finalized her divorce from husband Tyler Stanaland, TMZ reports.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Brittany will be leaving the marriage with most of her belongings, including jewelry, artwork, furniture, her 2022 Audi, and all her money.

The original divorce filing stated that the estranged couple had a prenup.

Tyler will keep most of his possessions as well. TMZ notes the court papers say both Brittany and Tyler waived any rights to spousal support.

The “Pitch Perfect” star filed for divorce in January, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause.

In September 2022, Brittany announced their breakup on Instagram, writing, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate.”

She continued, “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

The news came after Stanaland revealed that one of his “Selling the OC” castmates, Kayla Cardona, tried to kiss him off-camera.