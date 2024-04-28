Getty Images

"The Bachelor" alum Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are married!

Viall and Joy exchanged vows Sunday, April 27, at her family's 300-acre farm outside Savannah, Georgia, People magazine reports.

The outlet called the black-tie ceremony an "ethereal, romantic" affair, one that had long been envisioned by the bride.

Viall, 43, told People that Joy, 25, had fantasized about marrying at this location, saying it has "always been very special to Natalie," and praising its "expansive landscape and vibrant colors."

Among the 170 guests was their 2-month-old daughter River Rose! Others to attend: JoJo Siwa and Bachelor Nation names Victoria Fuller, Ben Higgins, and Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti.

Leading up to the main event, the couple hosting a countrified welcome party on Friday.

For the ceremony, guests arrived in festive vintage trolleys loaded with cocktails and champagne.

Joy wore a stunning bespoke dress by Cinq's Macye Wysner, Manolo Blahnik heels, and Verstolo jewelry, while Viall looked sharp in a Boss tux.

Little River Rose wore white.