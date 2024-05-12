Tom Brady Wishes Gisele Bündchen a Happy Mother’s Day After Roast Drama

Getty Images

Tom Brady celebrated Gisele Bündchen on Mother’s Day, just one week after the drama surrounding his Netflix roast.

The NFL legend shared a carousel of photos celebrating the women in his life, including one of Gisele and their kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Instagram

He wrote, "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️."

Other pics included his mom, sisters and his ex Bridget Moynahan with their son Jack, 16.

Instagram

Just last week, Tom was reportedly in hot water with Gisele, when comedians at “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” dropped plenty of jokes about the exes’ marriage, and even her reported new relationship with jujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

A source told Us Weekly, “Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast.”

The insider added, “Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her,” adding, “They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

Meanwhile, Gisele shared her own Mother’s Day post as she remembered her late mother Vânia Nonnenmacher, who passed away in January at 75.

"It’s still hard to say 'mom' without getting emotional,” she wrote. “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss my Mom. My mother, was an amazing human being who always helped everyone around her. She was an incredible role model for my sisters and I. She was strong, loving, and compassionate."

Instagram

The model continued, "There was nothing she couldn’t do. She use to say: 'Children are forever. You will always be concerned and wanting to protect them, it doesn’t matter their age'. Being a mom is the best, sometimes challenging but always a rewarding experience. I am forever grateful for my Mom’s guidance."